£35m star in London to complete West Ham transfer today

West Ham United are reportedly looking set to complete the transfer of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The £35million-rated Morocco international is heading to London for a medical today, according to reports in France, as he’s now expected to become the Hammers’ first signing of the summer.

Aguerd has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks well worth investing £35m in, though it remains to be seen what the final breakdown of his fee will be.

All in all, this looks like more good business by the east London club under David Moyes, who continues to build a promising side who could challenge for the top four again next season.

Aguerd seems to be settled on moving to West Ham, while the two clubs are also now described as being very close to finalising their agreement.