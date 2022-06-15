Arsenal will be in the hunt for a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette already out the door.

Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette only scored nine goals between them in the Premier League last season, so Mikel Arteta may have been prioritising a striker regardless of Lacazette’s future.

One player they have been looking at is Gianluca Scamacca, with football agent Roberto De Fanti confirming to CaughtOffside that Arsenal have recently submitted a £25m bid for the Italian striker, which was later rejected by Sassuolo.

Arsenal may continue to pursue the 23-year-old, but PSG appear to be progressing with a deal too.

That’s according to journalist Di Marzio, who claims that negotiations are progressing between PSG and Sassuolo.

Arsenal will have to act fast if they want to secure their man, but the attraction of playing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi in the Champions League may be too much to turn down.

However, PSG may not be able to offer him regular game time due to the elite aforementioned trio, who are unlikely to be dropped regularly throughout the season. At Arsenal, Scamacca would likely be the main man up front, with Nketiah the only recognised striker still at the club.