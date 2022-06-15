Arsenal reportedly seem to be intensifying their efforts to seal a transfer move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch in his time in the Premier League, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him make the step up to a bigger club this summer.

It seems the Arsenal transfer rumours are now really gathering pace, following a report from the Telegraph earlier this week linking the Gunners with Raphinha.

Now journalist Toni Juanmarti adds that he’s heard the north London giant have been moving for the 25-year-old with “more intensity” in the last few days…

Explica @TheAthleticUK que Tottenham, Arsenal y Chelsea están muy atentos a Raphinha. Añadimos que son los ‘gunners’ los que con más intensidad se están moviendo en los últimos días. Aún camino por recorrer, claro ? @albert_roge https://t.co/iJ4Iv5EXuA — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 14, 2022

Raphinha to join Jesus as part of new-look forward line at Arsenal?

This would be a fine move for Arsenal if they could pull it off, with Mikel Arteta undoubtedly in need of an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe in the wide-forward department.

AFC have also been linked with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, and one imagines these two Brazilian attackers could link up well together at the Emirates Stadium next season.

It would be pretty impressive if Mikel Arteta managed to get two top talents like this in this summer despite not being able to offer Champions League football.