Arsenal are said to have entered the race to land Vitinha this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Porto this season after returning from a loan spell with Wolves, making 47 appearances this season.

It had been reported that Manchester United and Barcelona are keen on a deal, with Vitinha having a £35million release clause in his contract.

But a fresh report from Record has claimed Arsenal are now in the race, willing to pay the release clause to get their man.

Vitinha is already a Portugal international, making three senior appearances for his nation so far.

He scored four and assisted five this season for his club, and his form for Porto is why a number clubs are chasing him this summer.

It will be interesting to see how Barca and United respond to Arsenal’s reported advances.

Vitinha may well be searching for regular football, in any case, and that could sway him towards the Gunners.

  1. How many players do Arsenal want. ? They are not even serious. Pre-season is in weeks and they have not made any official signing

    Reply

