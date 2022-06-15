Arsenal may get the chance to land Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer.

The Spanish forward’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is rather unclear ahead of his contract expiring next year.

Asensio is out of contract in 2023, and as things stand, there is no renovation offer on the table, despite a much improved campaign from the winger.

This season, Asensio battled with Rodrygo for a starting spot and he has seen plenty of action, playing a key role in the club’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

With that in mind, and after swapping agents – now with Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes – Asensio feels he deserves an improved contract.

He is said to want to remain at Real Madrid, but he won’t do it without an improved salary.

That’s according to Marca, who say Asensio has put his future in the hands of Mendes.

It’s claimed Arsenal and AC Milan are the two clubs monitoring the situation with the most interest.

Liverpool have also been linked, but they are not said to be one of the frontrunners.