Arsenal showing an interest in relegated goalkeeper

Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in Ben Foster after Watford recently announced he would be leaving the club following the expiration of his contract.

Foster recently expressed his desire to stay in the Premier League ahead of next season, and is happy to play second fiddle at a club like Arsenal.

“If I’m signing for a club as a number two goalkeeper, depending on who the first-choice goalkeeper is, so say it was someone like Arsenal or even Aston Villa for example where you’ve got the first-choice goalie I know is a world-class goalkeeper. I’d love to be able to do that, and I can happily go in every day [to training] knowing that’s my role because it’s an important role still, a massive role,” said Foster, speaking on his podcast, The Fozcast.

There didn’t appear to be any links between Arsenal and Foster at the time of the podcast, but a new report from Marca has claimed Arsenal are interested in the veteran goalkeeper.

With Leno potentially leaving Arsenal to join Fulham, according to Metro, Arsenal could be looking to bring in another goalkeeper as a backup. Foster has a wealth of Premier League experience, and could be pivotal in helping Aaron Ramsdale develop.

Ramsdale appeared on one of Foster’s podcasts, and it’s clear to see the two share a friendship, so Foster could be the ideal man to come in. As he stated, he’s happy to play that role, so wouldn’t be causing the manager any problems demanding game time.