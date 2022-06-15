Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is reportedly trying to get a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are said to have targeted him in January and have held some discussions once again over a possible summer move for the player, who is also keen to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium, according to the print edition of Italian paper Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Arthur looks like he could be a good fit for Arsenal’s style of play, and could potentially be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka as a partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Most Gooners, however, might not be that hyped up about this move, with Arthur not looking particularly impressive in his career in Europe, having been underwhelming for both Juve and former club Barcelona.

Arsenal’s priority for midfield is Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, as recently revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Tielemans is proven in the Premier League and more of an all-action player than Arthur, who surely shouldn’t be more than a Plan B option for Mikel Arteta’s side.