Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans looks set to leave the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Arsenal will prioritise a move for Tielemans this summer. The Belgian midfielder is out of contract next year, and Leicester could look to cash in to avoid losing him on a free.

Leicester are also unable to strengthen their squad without selling any players, but according to journalist Jordan Blackwell, no contact has been made as of yet from Arsenal.

“The last time I checked, there had been no received from Leicester’s end,” said Blackwell, speaking on The Arsenal Way podcast.

To avoid other clubs swooping in, potentially a Champions League club, then Arsenal may want to consider making a move as soon as possible. The international break is now over, so we could see a bid in the coming days.

“I think at this point Leicester would think if he wants to go let’s get him out the door for a decent fee,” added Blackwell.

With his contract expiring next summer, Leicester appear to be looking to offload the Belgian, as they don’t want him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

“Leicester’s transfer business incoming wise, they need sales to be done,” said Blackwell.

If Leicester are looking to improve their squad after a disappointing sale, then it appears they will have to sacrifice a player such as Tielemans in order to strengthen over areas. The Midlands club aren’t able to spend too much money unless they receive a significant amount through player sales.

“From the Leicester point of view, they’re now waiting for Arsenal or Tielemans to act,” added Blackwell. If Tielemans is keen on a move to Arsenal, it makes sense for Leicester to allow him to pursue this deal.