Bologna chief provides update on future of Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey.

Due to the injury record of Kieran Tierney, Mikel Arteta could be in the hunt for a new left-back this summer to rival the Scotland international. One man who they have been considering is another Scotsman, Aaron Hickey.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are edging closer to completing a deal to bring Hickey to North London. The 19-year-old defender moved to Italy from his home country and has established himself as a regular in the Bologna side.

Now, Bologna sporting director Macro Di Vaio has spoken out about the future of Hickey.

“It could be, he is one of those we could sacrifice, but if we don’t receive adequate offers, he’ll likely stay for another year,” said Di Vaio, as relayed by Football Italia.

If a significant offer comes in, it appears Bologna will be willing to sell their young prospect. A left-back may not be a priority for Arteta this summer, with Tierney and Nuno Tavares at the club, so they might not be willing to meet the demands of the Italian club.

However, after qualifying for Europe last season, Arsenal will need to improve their squad depth. Hickey has a bright future ahead of him, and with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in European competitions, the Scottish defender should get a fair amount of game time.