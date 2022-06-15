Brighton are reportedly interested in Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2016, but after five separate loan spells, his time at Chelsea could be coming to an end. The Belgian striker has failed to establish a regular place in the Chelsea team, so a move away from the club could be his best option.

Now, according to Marca, Batshuayi is one of the players Brighton are showing an interest in this summer.

Despite not succeeding at Chelsea, Batshuayi has recently had a successful loan spell at Besiktas, scoring 14 goals in 33 games for the Turkish club.

Brighton are a side who have created a lot of chances in recent years, but struggled to put away their chances. Signing a striker could be at the top of Graham Potter’s wishlist, with Neil Maupay scoring just 16 league goals in two seasons.

There’s no doubting Batshuayi can score goals at the top level when given a run of games, as the Belgian forward has scored 25 goals in 45 games for his country.