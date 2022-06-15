Newcastle set to complete the signing of British defender today

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Kilmarnock youngster Charlie McArthur.

The 17-year-old wonderkid is considered a huge talent in Scottish football, and it seems he’s set to become a Newcastle player later today, according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be itching to see some big names coming to St James’ Park, but it’s also smart business by the club’s wealthy new owners to build for the future with signings like this.

McArthur looks like he could be ready for first-team football in Eddie Howe’s side soon, and one imagines he has a big future in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
£35m star in London to complete West Ham transfer today
Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of 23-year-old striker
Barcelona chief provides fresh twist to Frenkie de Jong Manchester United transfer saga

The teenager made his senior debut for Kilmarnock when he was only 16 and it seems he also had interest from Brighton prior to closing in on joining Newcastle instead.

More Stories Charlie McArthur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.