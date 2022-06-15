“Direct talks” now set to take place between Chelsea and Euro giants over forward transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Romelu Lukaku transfer situation, with Chelsea and Serie A giants Inter Milan now looking set to hold “direct talks” over the deal.

The Belgium international shone at Inter before his big move to Chelsea last summer, and it now seems a return could be on the cards after he surprisingly struggled to replicate that form at Stamford Bridge.

According to the latest from Romano via his official Twitter account, Lukaku has spoken with Chelsea about this possible move, and it now looks like the two clubs are prepared to make contact over negotiations…

Inter are now prepared to open direct talks with Chelsea to discuss about Romelu Lukaku and loan deal details. Lukaku has held discussions with Chelsea – but it's now time for direct contact between clubs. ? #CFC Loan fee, salary and more will be discussed with Inter soon. pic.twitter.com/CNYaJFffyf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

Lukaku looked like just what Chelsea needed up front last summer, but he ended up scoring only 15 goals in all competitions – a poor return for a player of his quality.

It’s not quite clear why the 29-year-old couldn’t find his best form for the Blues, but it perhaps makes sense for Thomas Tuchel to offload him now and try again with a new signing up front.