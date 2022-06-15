Chelsea transfer target Jules Koundé appears to want to go elsewhere.

The Blues are in desperate need of defenders amid the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Thomas Tuchel needs defensive reinforcements, with Rudiger, in particular, playing a key role over recent years.

Chelsea must replace the German while also adding quality to their back line, and that’s not likely to come cheap.

One name that continues to be linked is Sevilla’s Koundé, who was reportedly close to a move last summer ahead of being forced to stay put.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Koundé remains on Chelsea’s shortlist this summer, with Newcastle United also interested.

But the centre-back is said to want a move to Barcelona, prioritising a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

It’s reported he could move for as little – relatively speaking – as £52.1million to £56.4million, significantly lower than his £78.2million release clause.

The price aspect will give Chelsea hope, but it seems they will need to beat Chelsea to the punch.