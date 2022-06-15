Manchester United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, but Chelsea are also now showing an interest.

Badiashile has established himself as a regular in the Monaco side, despite being only 21 years old. The young star has been attracting the interest of clubs around Europe, with L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) claiming Manchester United are keeping tabs on the defender.

However, a new report from Marca, listing all the players Chelsea are interested in, has claimed one of those players is Badiashile.

With Chelsea competing in the Champions League next season, they could hold an advantage over Manchester United, who endured a difficult campaign last season.

Both clubs will be desperate for defensive reinforcements, but Chelsea in particular, will be lacking in numbers at the back next season. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left the club, and with Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, a centre-back recruit will be necessary.

A young, up-and-coming defender such as Badiashile could be smart, especially as they will be able to learn and develop from Silva, who will go down as one of the best defenders in European football history.