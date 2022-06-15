Chelsea could be set to steal a march in the race to land Juventus star Merih Demiral this summer.

The Turkish defender is attracting interest ahead of his possible return to Turin, after spending this season on loan with Atalanta.

Demiral is not likely to be wanted back at Juve, and a permanent sale looks the most likely result this summer.

Newcastle United have been linked as a result, with loan club Atalanta not activating their option to make the deal permanent.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Chelsea are also interested in Demiral amid their need for new defenders, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s impending exits.

According to the report, the Blues could land the centre-back on a straight swap deal, involving Jorginho.

Jorginho is out of contract in 2023, and Chelsea could move to utilise his value, if they don’t want to give him a new contract.

Though, that would leave them with a fresh hole in the middle of the park.