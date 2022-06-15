“Talks ongoing” – Chelsea star “insisting” on leaving Blues, would take pay cut for loan transfer

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly pushing to leave the club and wants a return to Inter Milan, with talks ongoing over the player’s future.

A loan move is currently looking most likely, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted that the Belgium international would also be willing to take a pay cut in order to escape Stamford Bridge for a return to the San Siro.

See below for details as Romano provides this major update on Lukaku’s future after he endured such a disappointing season at Chelsea following his big move from Inter less than a year ago…

Lukaku shone during his time at Inter, so it makes sense that he feels moving back there would be the best thing for his career at this point.

Still, many Chelsea fans are sure to be disappointed with how this has gone, as Lukaku looked such a promising signing when he joined the club last summer.

The 29-year-old only ended up scoring 15 goals in all competitions, though, so one imagines Thomas Tuchel would now be happy to move him on and sign a top class replacement up front.

