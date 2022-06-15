Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly pushing to leave the club and wants a return to Inter Milan, with talks ongoing over the player’s future.

A loan move is currently looking most likely, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted that the Belgium international would also be willing to take a pay cut in order to escape Stamford Bridge for a return to the San Siro.

See below for details as Romano provides this major update on Lukaku’s future after he endured such a disappointing season at Chelsea following his big move from Inter less than a year ago…

Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move. ? #Inter Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary. #CFC pic.twitter.com/kz12AgCDnR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

Lukaku shone during his time at Inter, so it makes sense that he feels moving back there would be the best thing for his career at this point.

Still, many Chelsea fans are sure to be disappointed with how this has gone, as Lukaku looked such a promising signing when he joined the club last summer.

The 29-year-old only ended up scoring 15 goals in all competitions, though, so one imagines Thomas Tuchel would now be happy to move him on and sign a top class replacement up front.