Tottenham are reportedly looking the favourites to seal the transfer of Christian Eriksen this summer, despite the Denmark international also receiving a tempting offer from Manchester United.

This is according to the latest from Todo Fichajes, with the report explaining that Eriksen himself favours a return to his former club Spurs, where he would also be reunited with his former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.

Todo Fichajes add that the deal could now be completed in the coming days.

Eriksen is about to become a free agent after his short-term deal with Brentford came to an end, and it looks like his fine performances in the Premier League will now earn him another shot at playing for a big club.

This looked far from guaranteed when Eriksen started playing again earlier this year, having miraculously recovered from a life-threatening cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Eriksen now looks back to his best and would surely be a superb addition for Spurs as they enjoy a strong start to the summer.

Football Insider claim THFC are closing in on Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence, and if they could beat United to Eriksen it would be another huge boost for Conte.

The Red Devils could really do with a signing like Eriksen to give them more quality and creativity in the final third, and the Daily Mail claim they’re chasing both Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong.