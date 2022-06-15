Arsenal ready to pay £100m asking price for star who’d be an even better signing than Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay big money for the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The Frenchman enjoyed an outstanding 2021/22 campaign, showing himself to be up there with the very finest attacking players in Europe as he scored 35 goals in all competitions, whilst setting up 14 for his team-mates.

According to the Independent, Leipzig would ask for as much as £100m to let Nkunku go, but it seems Arsenal are one of the clubs who’d be willing to meet that asking price.

That would be some statement by the Gunners, and one imagines fans would be fully behind such a move to give them a dream replacement for the recently-departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal have also been trying to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, but Nkunku would probably be seen as the superior option.

Although Jesus is proven in the Premier League, he’s never really been automatic starter for City, and has undoubtedly benefit from the quality of service he gets in Pep Guardiola’s side, whereas it remains to be seen how he’d cope with becoming the focal point in an overall weaker line up.

Nkunku, by contrast, has been the main man for Leipzig and could surely only improve further at Arsenal or another major club.