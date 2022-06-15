Manchester United ready to sign creative midfield duo in major revamp under Ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try signing both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen to revamp their midfield this summer.

Eriksen is available as a free agent as his short-term deal with Brentford is about to come to an end, and it seems the Red Devils’ interest in the Denmark international will also not impact their plans to try to sign De Jong from Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag could do with making big changes to this struggling Man Utd squad, and midfield looks clearly like an area of weakness.

Paul Pogba is out of contract this summer and will be moving on, while Donny van de Beek has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, and also had a slightly underwhelming loan spell at Everton last season.

If United could snap up both De Jong and Eriksen, it would surely put them in a better position to try to get back into the top four next season.

One imagines MUFC would use De Jong in a slightly deeper role, while Eriksen can play as a number ten, or out wide if needed.

Both players are creative and intelligent with the ball, so should improve both the quality and the quantity of chances created for the team’s forwards.