Possible boost for Man Utd as Barcelona eye up potential transfer to replace Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United look to have been handed a potential boost in their transfer pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona considering a replacement in midfield.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barca are now eyeing up Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as someone who could come in if De Jong leaves the Nou Camp this summer.

The Germany international has been a key player for City for many years now, but he was recently named as one of a number of players who could be sold to raise funds this summer in a report from the Telegraph.

Gundogan certainly looks like he could be a good fit in Xavi’s midfield, and this could be seen as encouraging news for Man Utd in their pursuit of De Jong.

Todo Fichajes suggest that the Netherlands international is now looking increasingly likely to leave the Catalan giants this summer, and that could mean he’ll be on his way to Old Trafford for a reunion with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

United urgently need to strengthen in the middle of the park, and De Jong looks like he’d be an ideal fit to give them more quality and creativity on the ball in that area of the pitch.