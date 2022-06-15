Barcelona chief provides fresh twist to Frenkie de Jong Manchester United transfer saga

Barcelona chief Eduard Romeu has provided a possibly significant update on the club’s finances that could impact Manchester United’s hopes of completing the transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international’s future is the subject of plenty of speculation at the moment, with the Daily Mail among the numerous sources claiming he’s one of Man Utd’s top targets this summer.

Barcelona have had financial issues in recent times, which prevented them from keeping club legend Lionel Messi last summer, and it has been suggested that this could mean the likes of De Jong are available in this transfer window.

Still, now Barca vice-president Romeu seems to have distanced the club from these particular rumours, insisting that no players will be sold for financial reasons.

“At the end of the season we don’t have any revenue from player sales,” Romeu said, as quoted by the Metro. “Any hasty decision in this area will be a purely technical decision.”

It remains to be seen if this will impact United and perhaps force them to pay a little more than they’d like for De Jong.

Many fans will surely just want them to pay what it takes for the former Ajax man, however, as he looks the perfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football and should help strengthen an area of weakness in this squad.