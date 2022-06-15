Chelsea and Liverpool on alert as world class star wants transfer away

Chelsea and Liverpool could reportedly be strong contenders for the transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Netherlands international is said to be unsettled at Juve after the club’s struggles in the last two seasons, and the Premier League could be his next destination, according to Calciomercato.

The report names Chelsea and Liverpool as potential suitors for De Ligt, and it certainly makes sense that these big clubs would be keeping an eye on such a world class talent.

De Ligt would be hugely important for the Blues right now, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have also been linked with Jules Kounde as an option in defence, but De Ligt would be another fine option for the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t look like they urgently need De Ligt, but Calciomercato suggest the Reds could be eager to bring him in to partner fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

Still, Jurgen Klopp also has Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate as options to start alongside Van Dijk in defence, so it’s hard to imagine how the German tactician could fit all these players in.

A report from Corriere dello Sport yesterday also suggests Manchester United could be keen on De Ligt, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, though Liverpool or Chelsea would surely be more tempting options due to having Champions League football and a realistic shot at winning major trophies on offer.