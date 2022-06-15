Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has another transfer suitor.

The England international hasn’t seen much playing time at Old Trafford for a while now due to the presence of David de Gea ahead of him in the pecking order.

This has led to various transfer rumours involving a possible move away for Henderson this summer, with 90min among the sources linking him as a target for Newcastle.

There’s now been another twist in Henderson’s future, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have opened talks over an initial loan for the 25-year-old, with the view to possibly making the transfer permanent for £20million…

Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m]. ???????? #MUFC Negotiations ongoing – Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/ncwvy3jlwN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

This would be a great signing for Forest if they could pull it off, with Henderson looking like he could do a job for most Premier League clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Failing to make it at a big club like United is no disgrace, and it seems like now could be the ideal time for him to move on in order to further his promising career.

From United’s end, potentially making £20m from the sale of a homegrown player who they weren’t using is also pretty decent business.