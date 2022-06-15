Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The Netherlands international has impressed in his time in Serie A and also previously looked very promising in his time with former club PSV.

One imagines new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag knows Dumfries well from his time in the Eredivisie, and Goal now report that the pair could be reunited at Old Trafford.

The report states that Dumfries is seen as someone who could help Ten Hag implement his playing style for his new club, with a more attack-minded right-back making sense as a priority.

CaughtOffside recently reported that United were in the market for a new signing to replace the struggling Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Max Aarons and Sergino Dest also being considered as options.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Dumfries is arguably the most impressive of those three players, so could be just right for MUFC at the moment.