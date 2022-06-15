Director says goal machine is not close to Leeds move

Leeds have been linked with a move for New York City striker Valentin Castellanos.

The Argentinian striker managed 23 goals last season, and GiveMeSport have reported that Newcastle, Everton, and Leeds are interested in the 23-year-old, with the latter in pole position.

However, New York City’s director has claimed that a deal is not close.

“We haven’t received an offer that we think is acceptable. Until that happens, Taty will remain with our team, continue to perform and score goals for us. When more offers come, we’ll assess them and decide if it’s right.”

As of now, it appears Castellanos will be staying in the MLS, but a move could materialise in this current transfer window.