Everton looking to bring former Newcastle man back to the Premier League

Everton are considering making a move for Porto defender Chancel Mbemba.

Mbemba is out of contract at the end of June, after almost four years at the Portuguese club. The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer, and Frank Lampard could be looking to bring the former Newcastle man back to the Premier League.

That’s according to A Bola (via Sport Witness), who claim Everton have recently joined the race to secure his signature. The Toffees will face stiff competition for the defender, with Fiorentina, Trabzonspor, Lyon, Marseille, AC Milan, and Real Betis also previously showing an interest.

Mbemba spent three years at Newcastle, making 59 appearances for the North East club. After an incredibly disappointing season, Everton will be in the market for defensive reinforcements, and due to financial troubles, exploring the free transfer market could be necessary.

Despite the interest from elsewhere, Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Mbembe, due to his desire to return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Portuguese side, helping them to lift the Primeira Liga twice in his four years at the club. Mbembe also won the league with Anderlecht during the early years of his career, and could turn out to be a shrewd signing from Lampard, especially on a free transfer.