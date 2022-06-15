Arsenal and Tottenham are among a host of clubs showing an interest in Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Jesus would “100%” be leaving Manchester City this summer, with Arsenal keen to make the Brazilian a priority signing.

With Tottenham able to offer Champions League football, Jesus may be tempted with a move to the North London club, but that’s not the view of former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell.

“Jesus can go and play Champions League football. But he wants to come to Arsenal, one because he knows the manager, two because he knows the system and three, which is the most important thing, he wants to be the main man,” said Campbell, speaking to the Highbury Squad Youtube channel.

At Tottenham, Jesus may find it difficult to cement a regular place in the team. The Brazilian has been utilised all across the front three at Manchester City, but that’s arguably the most competitive area in the Tottenham team.

With Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, and Dejan Kulusevski making up their front three, Jesus won’t find it easy to be a regular in that lineup.

If Jesus wants to be the main man, then Arsenal is the move for him. With Alexandre Lacazette out the door and Eddie Nketiah failing to impress, the Brazilian could slot in and become Arsenal’s number nine.