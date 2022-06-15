Former England international Jamie Carragher has launched a passionate defence of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

It has been a torrid international spell for the Three Lions, capped by a 4-0 defeat to Hungary at home on Tuesday night.

It was a sorry performance from England, and it leaves them rock bottom of their Nations League group, in line for relegation with two games remaining.

It’s far from ideal preparation for November’s World Cup, and Southgate has received plenty of criticism on the back of his side’s performances over recent weeks.

In fact, he was even greeted with chants during the defeat to Hungary, with some fans chanting ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ at Molineux.

That’s despite Southgate leading England to the World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in recent years.

And those achievements are why Sky Sports pundit Carragher is having none of the criticism.

“‘You don’t know what you’re doing.’ Shut up you clowns,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966.

“Also this idea that Southgate is holding this group back is nonsense, this squad is no better than 2004/6 1996/98.

“Southgate has overachieved albeit with favourable draws. Rest up boys & come back to your normal level.”

Football is a fickle sport, and Southgate is getting a harsh reminder of that this summer.

