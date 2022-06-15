David Moyes eyes up one of his former players for West Ham transfer

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly eyeing up a move to sign his former player Adnan Januzaj from Real Sociedad.

The Belgium international is a fine talent on his day, but is most well known in the Premier League for struggling at Manchester United earlier in his career.

Januzaj initially made his breakthrough at Man Utd under Moyes when he was in charge at Old Trafford, but he never really lived up to his true potential.

Still, it now looks like Januzaj could work under Moyes again as a report from the print edition of Diario de Sevilla, as translated by Sport Witness, states that he’s on West Ham’s agenda this summer.

Januzaj has had some impressive moments in his time in La Liga, and could end up having an impact in this Hammers side if given the chance.

Moyes will want more spark and creativity in attack, but the report adds that Real Betis are also possibly in the running to sign the 27-year-old.

