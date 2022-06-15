Referee dies after shocking attack by players and fans for showing a red card

A referee in El Salvador has sadly died from injuries after being the victim of a shocking attack from players and fans.

Jose Arnoldo Amaya had been taking charge of an amateur match last week, and showed a second yellow card to a player, sending him off for aggressive behaviour.

Shockingly, this led to the 63-year-old being badly beaten up by both players and supporters, and later passed away from internal bleeding.

The Salvadoran Football Federation has been quick to issue a statement condemning this horrific act of violence against Amaya.

Salvadoran president Hugo Carillo also made an official statement on national television to condemn this sad incident.

“As a Federation, we repudiate what happened to referee Jose Arnoldo Amaya,” Carillo said.