Tuchel “really likes” player and has made intentions “clear” to Chelsea transfer chiefs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe as he looks set to be given a lot of control over transfers this summer.

According to Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, Kimpembe has been requested by Tuchel, with the German tactician supposedly making it clear to the Blues board that he’s a huge admirer of the player.

Chelsea have been hurt by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both coming to the ends of their contracts this summer, so it makes sense that defensive reinforcements could be a priority for Tuchel ahead of the new season.

Kimpembe could be ideal for Chelsea, and is a player Tuchel knows well from his time as PSG manager.

Discussing the links, Jones said: “Tuchel really likes him and he’s made it clear to the recruiters that that’s the case. And Tuchel is getting special permission this summer to go and get the players he likes, so probably one to watch out for at this moment in time just in case – an interesting one.”

It certainly seems like the Kimpembe Chelsea saga will be one to keep an eye on, especially as recent Jules Kounde links have gone a little quiet.

?? #BayernMunchen are following some players to reinforce the centre-back role in the summer. ? In the list – among the various profiles – stands the name of Jules #Kounde (#Sevilla) also appreciated by many #EPL clubs, #CFC in particular. ?? #Transfers #Calciomercato https://t.co/OIUQ7JrUNH — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 12, 2022

Rudy Galetti recently tweeted that Bayern Munich could also be in for Kounde this summer, so it might not be an easy deal to get done, with Kimpembe looking a fine alternative.