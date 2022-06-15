Leeds United are being backed to continue their summer shopping in Bundesliga.

The Whites have already snapped up Brenden Aaronson this summer, and they are said to be chasing Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca in a bid to add depth to their midfield.

But it’s not just Roca who is attracting attention from the Yorkshire club, with USA star Tyler Adams also said to be of interest.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently with RB Leipzig having joined from sister club New York Red Bull.

Adams featured regularly this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions, including six Champions League outings.

He is still under contract for another three years at Elland Road, but it seems Leeds are interested in pulling off a deal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who issued an update on the Yorkshire club’s business on the Que Golazo Podcast.

“Yes, my feeling is that he will leave the club this summer,” he said of Adams.

“There is nothing agreed with any club, you mention that clubs are interested, and that is normal, so many clubs are exploring this possibility, including Leeds, but at the moment there is nothing agreed, at the moment Leeds are focused on Marc Roca from Bayern.

“But for Tyler Adams, he’s a player they have on their list, for Jesse Marsch it is normal for him to consider him an interesting opportunity for the midfield, it is not advanced, but to answer your question, I see Tyler Adams leaving this summer.”

There could be an American revolution of sorts at Elland Road, but Leeds could do a lot worse than Adams, a player of top tier and Champions League quality.