Liverpool may have to begin to prepare for life without forward Sadio Mane, who looks set to join Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Bayern were ready to submit a third offer for Mane, and the German club are confident they will secure the Senegal international.

With 18 Premier League goals and assists last season, Liverpool will be keen to replace one of their key players, and one man on their shopping list appears to be Leeds winger Raphinha.

Could a move to Liverpool tempt Raphinha?

According to Sport (via the Daily Star), Liverpool have submitted a £60m offer to Leeds to bring Raphinha to Anfield this summer. Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees Raphinha as an ideal Mane replacement, but it’s not going to be easy to prise him away from the Yorkshire club.

Leeds will be reluctant to sell Raphinha, who is undoubtedly one of their better players. However, the Brazilian may be looking for a move to progress his career, and with Liverpool offering Champions League football, it could be too difficult to turn down.

Of course, Leeds hold the power, and may reject any offer that comes their way, but if Raphinha decides to push for a move, they may be forced to let him go.