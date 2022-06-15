Full verbal agreement reached for Liverpool star to seal transfer to Champions League giants

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has reportedly reached a full verbal agreement with Bayern Munich over a summer transfer.

The Senegal international is set to leave Anfield, with Fabrizio Romano’s latest update stating a deal is now very close, as per the Italian reporter’s tweet below…

Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready – talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. ??? #FCBayern #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern – and it's really close now. pic.twitter.com/v8cDmrFS91 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

With Robert Lewandowski in the final year of his contract at Bayern and looking for a move away, as per the Daily Star and others, it makes sense that the Bundesliga giants look to be making a top attacking player like Mane their priority to replace the Poland international.

Mane has been instrumental to Liverpool’s success in the Jurgen Klopp era, and will surely be badly missed by the Reds once he moves on.

Still, the good news for Liverpool is that they already have a deal wrapped up for Darwin Nunez, whose move was made official yesterday.

The Uruguay international impressed at Benfica last season and could replace the goals of Mane in Klopp’s front three, while Luis Diaz has also performed well since joining from Porto in January.