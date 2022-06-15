Video highlights Harry Maguire’s shocking play for Hungary goal vs England

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Harry Maguire took his poor Manchester United form with him into an England shirt against Hungary last night.

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a surprise 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux – one of their worst results of modern history.

Maguire didn’t start the game, but he certainly contributed with some really sloppy play for this goal, as shown in the video below…

More Stories / Latest News
Jamie Carragher blasts ‘clowns’ in passionate Gareth Southgate defence
Chelsea and Liverpool on alert as world class star wants transfer away
Referee dies after shocking attack by players and fans for showing a red card

Maguire normally plays better for England than he does for Man Utd, but this was really poor as he was nowhere near the danger at any point.

It will be interesting to see if he can keep his place at both club and international level in the next few months.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.