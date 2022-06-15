Video highlights Harry Maguire’s shocking play for Hungary goal vs England

Harry Maguire took his poor Manchester United form with him into an England shirt against Hungary last night.

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a surprise 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux – one of their worst results of modern history.

Maguire didn’t start the game, but he certainly contributed with some really sloppy play for this goal, as shown in the video below…

Watch Maguire here ????? pic.twitter.com/EhJ0ZjwuNE — Football Heritage, not Vibes FC??? (@Realist7iano) June 14, 2022

Maguire normally plays better for England than he does for Man Utd, but this was really poor as he was nowhere near the danger at any point.

It will be interesting to see if he can keep his place at both club and international level in the next few months.