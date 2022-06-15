Man City and Leeds both believe transfer offer for midfielder is coming

There reportedly seems to be the growing belief that an offer from Manchester City for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is coming.

The England international has been a stand-out performer at Elland Road in recent times, and also played a key role in Gareth Southgate’s side’s run to the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

It makes sense that a big move could now be on the cards for Phillips, with The Athletic suggesting an offer might not be far away now.

The report adds that City expect a deal could be struck for around £45-50million for the 26-year-old, who looks an ideal long-term replacement for Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, a report from Football Insider yesterday claimed that a bid had already been made, so perhaps things are already moving along quicker than has been let on.

If this deal does go through, it’s a big blow for Leeds, especially as they only narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League last season.

It’s also far from ideal that Phillips’ future is in doubt at the same time as fellow star player Raphinha, who has been linked with Arsenal by the Telegraph and others.