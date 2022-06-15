Both Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

With Manchester United unable to offer De Jong Champions League football, they may find it difficult to attract this calibre of player. Manchester City are of course in a different boat, but they may hold an advantage in an attempt to sign De Jong for more reason than one.

After winning the Premier League for the fourth time in five years, the attraction of City speaks for itself. However, Barcelona will only be interested in securing themselves a better deal, whether that’s City or United.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are looking to make an effort to bring De Jong to the Etihad, and they could offer Bernardo Silva to Barcelona as part of the deal.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, so receiving as much money as possible for De Jong will be their priority. However, they will need to replace one of their star players, so if Silva is offered to them, they may find it difficult to turn down.

The Spanish giants have shown an interest in Silva recently, according to the Mundo Deportivo report, so Manchester City could now be the favourites to secure the signing of De Jong.