Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has completed a move to Southampton, for a fee of around £12m up front.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that the deal could reach in the region of £15m with add-ons. After Fraser Forster departed the club to join Tottenham, Southampton have acted fast in replacing him.

The report also claims that Manchester City do have a buy-back clause in the contract, which must prove how highly rated he is at the club.

Unfortunately for Bazunu, when you have a goalkeeper like Ederson in front of you, it’s never going to be easy to replace him in the team.

The 20-year-old, who has already played ten times for his country, spent last season on loan at Southampton’s biggest rivals, Portsmouth.

Both Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster failed to nail down the number one spot at Southampton, and both spent time as the starting goalkeeper.

Bringing in a young goalkeeper such as Bazunu could be a smart move, as he can provide competition for McCarthy, and eventually replace him as he gains more experience.