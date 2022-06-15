Manchester City are likely to find it difficult to snap up transfer target Marc Cucurella this season.

The Spanish full-back enjoyed an excellent season with Brighton, winning player of the season in his first year at the club.

Following impressive displays, City are said to be pursuing a deal for the pacey full-back, with pep Guardiola reportedly keen.

But according to the latest reports, Brighton are not likely to make it easy for City this summer.

The Athletic report Brighton have no intentions of selling Cucurella this season and that they will demand a very large fee if City do come calling.

The Spaniard is under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2026, and he only arrived on a reported fee of £16million last summer.

Brighton will need to make a huge profit if they are to sell, it seems, and it will be over to City to see whether they are willing to potentially overpay to get their man this summer.