Newcastle and Everton approach midfielder Guardiola called “one of the best players in the world”

Newcastle and Everton have both made an approach to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes was mightily impressive for Sporting last season, and even caught the eye of Manchester City Pep Guardiola, as the two sides met in the Champions League.

“Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today,” said Guardiola, as reported by Tribal Football.

Receiving such a compliment from one of the best managers in football history shows just how good the Portuguese midfielder is, and now both Newcastle and Everton have made an approach to sign him.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, who claim the two Premier League clubs have approached Sporting, but the Portuguese club won’t accept any less than his €60m release clause.

One unnamed club have made an offer of €45m, which was swiftly rejected. Everton may find it difficult to conjure up this sort of figure due to their financial difficulties, but the same can’t be said about Newcastle.

After being taken over by Saudi billionaires, Newcastle have a hefty transfer budget this window, and meeting the €60m release clause would be a drop in the ocean for the North East club.