“I hope he’s not being linked with United” – Pochettino tipped as possible candidate for Chelsea or Arsenal

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick admits he doesn’t want to see Mauricio Pochettino being linked as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag any time soon.

The Argentine has endured a difficult spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, and it now looks like he’s heading for the sack, with one eye on a Premier League job in the near future, according to the Telegraph.

Man Utd only recently hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager, but also interviewed Pochettino for the role, according to a report from the Daily Mirror at the time.

Chadwick rates Pochettino, but wants to see the Red Devils give Ten Hag time to build something, so he hopes the links with United don’t come back any time soon.

Still, the former midfielder expects there could be a chance that the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal look at the former Spurs boss if they don’t get off to the best of starts next season.

“If the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal are struggling then he’s sure to be linked because of his fantastic record in the Premier League,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He did a really impressive job at Tottenham, nearly leading them to the Premier League title, so I’m sure we’ll see him linked with top jobs again.

“In terms of Manchester United, you sort of hope and pray that Erik ten Hag can end up being a long-term solution for the club. It looks like it’s going to be a project that takes time, so if he doesn’t make the best of starts you’d hope there won’t be the vultures circling. United need to give someone time, Ten Hag looks an exceptionally talented manager and I think he could achieve something if he’s given time.

“Obviously Pochettino’s a great manager as well, albeit he’s not done as well as he would’ve liked at Paris Saint-Germain. I hope he’s not being linked with United in the near future because of what that would mean for Ten Hag, but it would be good to see him back in the Premier League.”