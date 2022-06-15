Man United star completes transfer to CL giants, will explain move in upcoming documentary

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly completed a transfer to Juventus after becoming a free agent this summer.

The France international has allowed his contract at Man Utd to run down, with the club recently confirming his departure from Old Trafford.

And according to ESPN, it now looks like Pogba’s next club will be Juventus, with a deal already in place, and set to be explained in a documentary released by the player this Friday.

Pogba spent four years at Juventus before making the big-money move to United in the summer of 2016, but he never really showed his best form in his time in England, so a return to Italy makes sense.

Juve fans will surely be happy to see Pogba back, with the 29-year-old still looking like a player who could have plenty to offer to them next season.

Pogba could revive his career again in Serie A and is also far from the only top player to struggle at United in recent years.

Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Harry Maguire are other keenly-anticipated signings to failed to live up to expectations in the slightly dysfunctional environment at Old Trafford.