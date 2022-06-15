Leeds now frontrunners to land winger who is ‘admired by Pep Guardiola’

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the favourites to seal the transfer of Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo.

The Wales international has struggled in his time in the Bundesliga, but previously looked a promising talent during his time at Manchester City, where he was thought to be highly regarded and admired by Pep Guardiola.

Now it looks like Leeds are keen to snap him up, with a report from German outlet Bild stating they’re the frontrunners in the race for his signature at the moment.

Matondo was born in England so may well welcome a return to these shores after struggling for playing time at Schalke.

Leeds look a good next step for the 21-year-old, with Jesse Marsch known for being good at working with young players.

Matondo could even end up being a useful option out wide amid doubts over Raphinha’s future, with the Brazilian winger being linked with Arsenal and others.