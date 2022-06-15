Report claims Chelsea have agreed terms with young starlet despite interest from multiple clubs

While there’s going to be plenty of intrigue surrounding Chelsea’s transfer business this summer in terms of adding some star power, they still need to add players for the future and it looks like a signing is imminent.

Eddie Beach is an 18-year-old goalkeeper who’s been attracting interest after putting in some impressive performances for Southampton’s U18 team, while he’s also capped for Wales at youth level.

It appears that there was plenty of interest in his signature, but Chelsea are now expected to complete the deal after a report claiming that a fee had been agreed:

? EXC: Understand Chelsea have agreed a fee with Southampton for goalkeeper Eddie Beach. Several clubs interested but Chelsea have won the race. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) June 15, 2022

The path to the first team at Stamford Bridge could be a long one for Beach with Edouard Mendy looking secure as the starter, while Kepa and Marcus Bettinelli bring plenty of experience for the backup roles.

The most likely scenario sees Beach push for a role in the U23 setup before going out on loan for a season or two to prove he can play senior football, so it’s likely that his name won’t be mentioned amid the first-team for a few years yet.