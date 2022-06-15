Arsenal may reportedly be facing rejection in the transfer market, with one attacking player supposedly preferring to join Chelsea or Tottenham instead.

That’s the latest on the future of Everton forward Richarlison, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, who suggest the Gunners have been discarded as a potential destination for the Toffees ace, who is holding out for a possible move to Chelsea or Spurs.

Richarlison has impressed in his time at Goodison Park, but one imagines he won’t be too keen on staying there for much longer after the club’s struggle against relegation last season.

The Brazil international looks like he could make an impact at a higher level, and UOL suggest he is eager to ensure he’s playing in the Champions League if a move to Arsenal doesn’t currently appeal to him.

This is a blow for Arsenal, who urgently need to strengthen up front after the recent departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but it may be that they will be able to sign Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus instead.

Richarlison could also strengthen Chelsea, who need to improve their attacking options after a lack of goals from the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner last season, which ultimately cost them as they fell behind in the title race and lost two cup finals.

Tottenham, meanwhile, pipped Arsenal to fourth, so could be another good option for Richarlison, who would surely link up well with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, though CaughtOffside have been informed by club sources that links between Spurs and Richarlison are “exaggerated”.