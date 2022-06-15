Tottenham are reportedly making progress on transfer deals for both Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence.

Spurs look like they mean business this summer, with Brighton midfielder Bissouma closing in on a £25million move to the north London side, while talks are also advancing over a £20m deal for exciting young full-back Spence, according to Football Insider.

Tottenham only narrowly managed to sneak into the top four last season, so manager Antonio Conte will no doubt be keen to strengthen his squad next season.

Bissouma and Spence look like ideal additions to improve Spurs’ options and perhaps make them genuine title contenders rather than just a team battling it out for Champions League qualification.

Bissouma for £25m looks an absolute bargain, and Football Insider note that Brighton seem to have lowered their asking price for the Mali international, having told THFC he’d cost more like £40m when they asked about him earlier in the summer.

Spence, meanwhile, looks an outstanding prospect even if we’re yet to see what he can do in the Premier League, and one imagines he’ll develop well under the guidance of a top coach like Conte.