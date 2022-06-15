Tottenham are now said to have made their proposal to Christian Eriksen.

The Brentford star is available for free this summer, set to leave West London when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The Bees are said to have made him an offer of their own, but the midfielder wants to make the step back up to the top end of football.

Eriksen was, of course, a sought after talent in Europe ahead of his heart condition, which has now been addressed.

And after proving himself with Brentford, he wants to return to the top, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.

According to the Express, Manchester United and Everton have both made offers, while former club Tottenham have now made their proposal.

Eriksen’s Spurs exit was a pretty ugly one, with the midfielder forcing his way to Inter in the end.

But he did enjoy seven good years in north London, and he may well be tempted, especially with Antonio Conte’s men playing Champions League football next season.