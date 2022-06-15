Tottenham are expected to pull off two transfers in the near future.

Antonio Conte will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of his side’s return to the Champions League.

It was a super season for Spurs, and while Conte will be pleased with what his side achieved, he knows he needs more depth for a Champions League campaign.

That was shown by Tottenham’s disappointments in the Conference League this season, and work is already well underway.

Conte and transfer chief Fabio Paratici are already set to wrap up new signings, with two new deals set to be confirmed.

That’s according to Football Insider, who say Tottenham are first expected to complete tha £25million signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

They are then expected to snap up Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who has been pursued by a number of clubs this summer.

The report claims the Spence deal will be worth £20million.