“Anything can happen” – Arsenal transfer target breaks silence on his future following bid being made

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen has spoken out on his future amid transfer rumours claiming he’s been the subject of a bid from the Gunners.

The Napoli forward was one of the finest attacking players in Europe last season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make the move to a bigger club in the near future.

Osimhen could be a fine addition to this struggling Arsenal squad, with Mikel Arteta in need of at least one, and perhaps two signings to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

A recent report from Il Mattino stated that Arsenal made a bid for the Nigeria international, only to see it turned down, and now the players has strongly hinted that he’s aware of interest in him this summer.

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Napoli

Osimhen has been quoted by Italian outlet Calciomercato, as translated by the Evening Standard, as having this to say on his future: “I know there are many people that would like me in Spain or England, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it now that I’m with the national team.

More Stories / Latest News
Full verbal agreement reached for Liverpool star to seal transfer to Champions League giants
Man City and Leeds both believe transfer offer for midfielder is coming
Manchester City dealt transfer blow as Premier League rival’s stance made clear

“I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club.

“I don’t know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries.

“Then we’ll take care of everything else.”

Arsenal are also being linked with Gabriel Jesus as an option up front, and he has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

More Stories Victor Osimhen

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.