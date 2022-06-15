“Anything can happen” – Arsenal transfer target breaks silence on his future following bid being made

Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen has spoken out on his future amid transfer rumours claiming he’s been the subject of a bid from the Gunners.

The Napoli forward was one of the finest attacking players in Europe last season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make the move to a bigger club in the near future.

Osimhen could be a fine addition to this struggling Arsenal squad, with Mikel Arteta in need of at least one, and perhaps two signings to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

A recent report from Il Mattino stated that Arsenal made a bid for the Nigeria international, only to see it turned down, and now the players has strongly hinted that he’s aware of interest in him this summer.

Osimhen has been quoted by Italian outlet Calciomercato, as translated by the Evening Standard, as having this to say on his future: “I know there are many people that would like me in Spain or England, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it now that I’m with the national team.

“I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club.

“I don’t know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries.

“Then we’ll take care of everything else.”

Arsenal are also being linked with Gabriel Jesus as an option up front, and he has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.