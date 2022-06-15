West Ham to hold farewell talks with 25-year-old

West Ham are set to hold farewell talks with 25-year-old defender Issa Diop.

Diop only started ten Premier League games last season, despite injuries to Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, and Angelo Ogbonna throughout the season.

According to the Evening Standard, Nayef Aguerd is in England as West Ham look to secure a deal to bring the defender to the club. This could mean the end for Diop, with the report also claiming that West Ham will now listen to offers for the French defender.

Diop appears to be the fourth choice centre-back at West Ham, so with the arrival of Aguerd imminent, it makes sense to allow him to leave the club. According to SalarySport, Diop is earning just over £3m a year, so it could be useful for West Ham to offload him in order to strengthen other areas.

If West Ham can keep hold of Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen going into the new season, they could make an effort to push for the top six places. The London club narrowly missed out in seventh last season, but after a monumental run to the Europa League final, the West Ham players now have a taste for European competitions.

